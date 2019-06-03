Virginia C. (Kowalik) Stevens-Subolish, wife, mother, sister, of Fairview Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at home in the loving care of her husband of twenty-nine years, Emil M. Subolish at the age of 70.Born Thursday, November 11, 1948 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania daughter of the late Francis C., and Elizabeth T. (Jadosh) Kowalik.Surviving are daughter, Lynn Connolly and her husband Dan of Ruckersville, VA, sister, Elizabeth Sabol wife of Edward of Barnesville ; grand children, Stephanie, James, Nicholas, and Joshua; niece, Brenda Sabol; nephew, Eddie SabolA 1966 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Virginia was a member of St. John XXIII R.C.C. of Tamaqua. She was a homemaker.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 655 East Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252. (570) 668-2550A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 o'clock AM on Friday June 7, 2019 from St John XXIII R.C.C. located at 301 Pine Broad Street Tamaqua, Pennsylvania 18252.The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 655 E. Broad Street, Tamaqua, Pennsylvania.Interment St. Casimir's R.C.C. Cemetery Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania.Memorials in her name to:St. Luke's Hospice2455 Black River RoadBethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Virginia can be shared by visiting, www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary