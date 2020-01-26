|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Lee Burns, 88, passed peacefully January 15, 2020, just eight days before her 89th birthday in Boca Raton, FL. Virginia was born and raised in Ludlow, KY and spent her summers of her youth at her grandmother's farm where she developed her lifelong love of animals, especially dogs. Right after marrying James William "Bill" Burns in 1955 in Ohio, and accompanied by the priest who married them and their Irish Setter, they moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL to begin their family. Members of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs parish in Fort Lauderdale, they joined the Knights of Columbus where they met their very large circle of lifelong friends. In their later years, Ginny and Bill were members of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Pompano Beach, enjoyed traveling extensively and spending time with their large family and group of friends. Ginny was a devoted wife, a remarkable mother, and a grandmother who reveled in her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Bill and her son Daniel, she is survived by her children Michael (Colette), Patricia Burns-Jordan (Scott), Kathleen Burns-Rudy (James) and Colleen Burns. She leaves behind grandchildren Austin and Cullin Rudy, R.J. and Danielle Burns, Will and Sean Jordan and Spencer Burns. Ginny always lit up a room with her smile and contagious laughter, and her light lives on in her children and grandchildren. Her family's and friend's hearts are heavy with the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and friend. A funeral mass will be will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 1 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 370 SW 3rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432. In lieu of flowers, Ginny's family has requested donations made in her name to Big Dog Ranch Rescue https://bdrr.org/virginia-burns/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020