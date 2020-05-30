Virginia Maresca of Lauderdale Lakes FL and formally of Delray Beach and Boynton Beach FL passed away 05/26/2020. Virginia was born March 12 1922 in Brooklyn NY, the daughter of Paul and Lilian Garvey. Virginia was predeceased by son Michael April 1993, Husband Daniel Maresca March 1999 and Sister Irene Garvey OP of Amityville NY Sisters of St.Dominic. She is survived by Son Charles Sciame and Wife Maureen of Indianapolis, IN, Son Dennis Sciame of Oakland Park, FL, Cousins and Daniels Sons and Daughter, there spouses and children. Virginia was past President Gold Coast Chapter American Business Women's Association, past Secretary/Treasurer Chapter 14 NYC Transit Retires and Secretary State Board NYC Retires of Florida. Also like to Thank Staff at Serenity Isles for the excellent they gave my Mom



Kalis McIntee Funeral Home of Wilton Manors FL



Viewing 06/01/2020 5 - 7 PM note only 10 people allowed at one time



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store