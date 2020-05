Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Pearce, known as Ginny, was a former VP and branch manager of Suntrust Bank, retiring in 1989 after a 33 yr. career. She is a native of Nantucket Isl. , Mass. She is survived by her daughter and grandson. She was a beloved member of the community and will be dearly missed.The family is planning a full celebration of life in the near future.



