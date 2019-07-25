Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care
1600 N. University Drive
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
(954) 983-6400
Virginia Stone


1927 - 2019
Virginia Stone Obituary
Stone, Virginia Louise, 92, of Cooper City, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born in Fort Myers, FL on  Sunday, June 5, 1927, to Kirby and Mary Storter. She was also the granddaughter of George and Nannie Storter, one of the pioneering and founding South Florida families. Louise lived her entire life in Florida. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Stone. Survived by daughters, Sandra Backus (Stanley), Judith Neugent (Don) and Carol Carson (Don); grandchildren, Kevin Neugent (Heather), Andy Backus (Jessica), Kim Neugent (Todd), Ashley Bober (Kelly) and Kent Carson; great-grandchildren, Drew, Reagan, Gavin, Lincoln, Ashlan, Jefferson, Grace, Ford, Trenton, Hayes, Averi and Ike. Services are private and entrusted to Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The United Methodist Children's Home, www.fumch.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 25, 2019
