Virginia Youngberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale died November 3, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, WI. In 1964 she moved to Fort Lauderdale with her late husband, Glenn Youngberg. She was known as "Jim" by her family and friends. She loved playing duplicate bridge, was an avid golfer, volunteered at her church and was a member of the Junior League. Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Barbara Farrell; son, Scott ( Sophia ) Youngberg; son, Brad (Pam) Youngberg; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and a son-in-law, Ron Farrell. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 2:00PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale, FL. In lieu of flowers to honor her memory memorials are requested to her church, All Saints Episcopal Church or the . fredhunters.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 6, 2019