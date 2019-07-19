|
|
Vivian Martin, 87, a Pompano Beach resident for 60+ years went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. She was married to the late, Virgil Martin, for 63 years. Vivian is survived by her three sons Bill and wife Margie, Ken and wife Chris, Charlie and wife Robyn. "Gram" was so proud of her 6 grandchildren Lindsey, Lauren, Katie, Lantz, Blair & Reeves and 4 great-grandchildren Connor, Brie, Aden, & Landon. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LifePath Hospice or . Please visit www.blountcurrymacdill.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 19, 2019