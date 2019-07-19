Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
(813) 876-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian A. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian A. Martin Obituary
Vivian Martin, 87, a Pompano Beach resident for 60+ years went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2019. She was married to the late, Virgil Martin, for 63 years. Vivian is survived by her three sons Bill and wife Margie, Ken and wife Chris, Charlie and wife Robyn. "Gram" was so proud of her 6 grandchildren Lindsey, Lauren, Katie, Lantz, Blair & Reeves and 4 great-grandchildren Connor, Brie, Aden, & Landon. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to LifePath Hospice or . Please visit www.blountcurrymacdill.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now