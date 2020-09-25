Vivian Gayle LeVine died on September 16, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida at the age of 81. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she lived there for 18 years before moving to Miami and residing in Florida for the next 63 years. Mother to Susan (Edward) Berger, Darren (Bibi) LeVine and Jennifer Helfman; adoring grandmother of Sophie, Madeline, Winston, Ethan, Ronnie, Elena, Lily, and Eva; sister of Buddy Zelman of Cleveland, Ohio, and domestic partner of Daniel Friedman. Her funeral was held September 18, 2020, and she was buried next to her husband Ronald LeVine in Mt. Nebo-Kendall Memorial Gardens. Vivian graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and received an AA Degree from The University of Miami. She had a curious mind and never stopped learning, loved art, and traveled throughout the world. She worked for Eastern Airlines in reservations and for Miami Children's Hospital as a medical administrative secretary. Her generosity was widespread, and she contributed to Hadassah, temples and synagogues, and other non-profit organizations. Her smile, empathy, and kindness will be deeply missed. Donations can be made in her honor to a charity or organization close to your heart.



