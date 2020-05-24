Mrs. Dempsey was our landlady and was always like another grandmother to me, when I was a kid I lived 2 doors down from her and everyday I would go over to her house and knock on her door just to see how she was doing that day. Back then I wasnt too fond of getting up early on weekends to help pick up palm trees (lol) but at my age now, I know she was just trying to teach me good work ethic. Mrs. Dempsey was a huge part of my childhood and she will be greatly missed & I will cherish every memory I hold of us. I have never met someone who cared about her tenants & community like she did, Fly high Mrs.Dempsey ❤ You will be greatly missed.

Kaitlin

Friend