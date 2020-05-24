Vivian M. Dempsey
Mrs. Vivian M Dempsey passed away on May 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She moved to Ft. Lauderdale with her husband and two children in 1953 embarking on a career in Fashion Design and touching many lives. She was a very active member of SMRCA and served as chair of the Beautification Committee (among others) where she planted over 3,000 trees. Vivian was passionate about making the neighborhoods clean, safe, and beautiful. Her wonderful soul never turned anyone away. She passed with the same grace and poise as she lived, and her memory will forever "keep on keeping on". She was predeceased by her brother, sister, husband and son. Survivors include her sister, daughter, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A Life Celebration Procession will take place on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 from 9A-11A ET. Mrs. Dempsey will be laid to rest next to her loving husband and parents at Rehobeth United Methodist Church located in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to SMRCA at P.O. Box 1619, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33302-1619 or https://shop.arborday.org/donate-now.aspx so they can plant more trees in her memory and continue her mission.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
09:00 - 11:00 AM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 23, 2020
Mrs. Dempsey was our landlady and was always like another grandmother to me, when I was a kid I lived 2 doors down from her and everyday I would go over to her house and knock on her door just to see how she was doing that day. Back then I wasnt too fond of getting up early on weekends to help pick up palm trees (lol) but at my age now, I know she was just trying to teach me good work ethic. Mrs. Dempsey was a huge part of my childhood and she will be greatly missed & I will cherish every memory I hold of us. I have never met someone who cared about her tenants & community like she did, Fly high Mrs.Dempsey ❤ You will be greatly missed.
Kaitlin
Friend
May 23, 2020
Vivian was such an integral part of the South Middle River Community. She was instrumental in increasing the tree canopy and was always available for any projects we decided to pursue. Her presence will be deeply missed. We love you Vivian and extend our sincerest condolences to Vivian's extended family. May she rest in peace.
Marie McGinley
Friend
