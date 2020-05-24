Mrs. Vivian M Dempsey passed away on May 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She moved to Ft. Lauderdale with her husband and two children in 1953 embarking on a career in Fashion Design and touching many lives. She was a very active member of SMRCA and served as chair of the Beautification Committee (among others) where she planted over 3,000 trees. Vivian was passionate about making the neighborhoods clean, safe, and beautiful. Her wonderful soul never turned anyone away. She passed with the same grace and poise as she lived, and her memory will forever "keep on keeping on". She was predeceased by her brother, sister, husband and son. Survivors include her sister, daughter, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. A Life Celebration Procession will take place on Saturday, May 30th, 2020 from 9A-11A ET. Mrs. Dempsey will be laid to rest next to her loving husband and parents at Rehobeth United Methodist Church located in Greensboro, NC. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to SMRCA at P.O. Box 1619, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33302-1619 or https://shop.arborday.org/donate-now.aspx so they can plant more trees in her memory and continue her mission.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 24, 2020.