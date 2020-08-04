1/1
Vivian Travieso
It is with great sorrow that the family of Vivian Travieso announce her passing. Vivian was born in Havana, Cuba on January 30, 1945. She was a much beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. Surrounded by her loving family, she passed away in peace and with grace on July 24, 2020. A private funeral Mass will be held for family at St. Maurice Catholic Church on August 9th. Surviving her are her daughter Janine Guerin, her granddaughter Ivy Grace Guerin, her sister Elba Cino, and her brother Ignacio Coria. She will be missed, but will be ever-present in our hearts.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2020.
