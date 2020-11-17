Violet D. (Vi) Cupp, 87, a long-term resident of Ft. Lauderdale, passed away on Nov 13 in Tallahassee, where she resided since 2001.
Vi was born and raised in Marianna, FL before moving to Ft Lauderdale shortly after graduating high school in 1951. She became employed at Broward National Bank as a teller and quickly advanced to head bookkeeper at Sun Bank in LBTS then manager of a tri-bank operations center. She later became manager of Sun Bank of Wilton Manors before being named the first female Vice President in the bank's history. Vi retired in 1991, then returned to the merged SunTrust Bank in human resources where she hired, trained and developed personnel. Vi was truly a trailblazer in the 1960's and 70's, mentoring many females while focusing on providing her clientele with exceptional, personalized customer service. After moving to Tallahassee, she enjoyed working part-time for several years at The Tallahassee Visitors and Convention Center.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years Daniel Cupp; sister Magdalene (David) Sarvis of Lake Wales; daughters Vicki Cupp of Tallahassee and Dana (Wendell) Early of Loganville, GA; grandchildren Danny (Leslie) Cowan of Snellville, GA and Kelci (Sean) Murphy of Port St. Lucie; great-grandchildren Claire, Lucas, Jackson, Kendall, Liam, and Rori; and numerous nieces, nephews, and "adopted" children whom she dearly loved.
Services will be held Wednesday under the direction of Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home in Tallahassee. For for details go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Big Bend or the Together Through the Storm Fund of Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, Tallahassee (goodsamtally.org
).