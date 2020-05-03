W. Diane DeNicola, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 82. A resident of South Florida for 38 years, she was born in Mississippi and called Port Washington, NY home during the 1970s and early 1980s, where she worked at an insurance agency and did some modeling in NYC. In Florida, she worked as a real estate agent. More recently, she became a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to pay tribute to her family's patriots.
She is survived by her husband, Brian M. Callahan, a Purple Heart recipient during the Vietnam War; her children: Mike, Steven (Maggi), and Donna DeNicola; her brother, Harvey Bozeman; and sister, Bert Bozeman Ross; and her grandchildren: Adele, Peter, Brandon, Caitlyn, and Dylan DeNicola. She was preceded in death by her brother, Talmadge Bozeman; and sister, Ellen Bozeman Ray. She will be laid to rest on May 4, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation in West Palm Beach, Florida (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate/) or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/).
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 3, 2020.