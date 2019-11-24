|
Attorney W. George Allen, 83, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed on November 7, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1936, in Sanford, Florida to Lessie Williams. He was raised by his mother Lessie Williams Brown and his father Bruce Brown.
George attended the public segregated schools of Seminole County, Florida, graduating from Crooms Academy High School in June 1954. He graduated from Florida A&M University in June 1958, with a degree in political science and a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. While at FAMU, he met Enid Meadows of Birmingham, Alabama, whom he married in December 1958 in Tallahassee, Florida. They were married for nearly 60 years before her passing in September 2018.
George served his country as a Special Agent in Army Intelligence for two years of active duty and four years in the U.S. Army Reserve. In 1960, he entered the University of Florida College of Law. Upon graduating in December 1962 with a LL.B. (Juris Doctor) degree, he became the first Black to earn a degree from any former all-white institution in Florida. He was admitted to the Florida Bar on June 7, 1963, and to the Bar of the United States Supreme Court on November 16, 1970.
Throughout his 50-year legal career, George was actively involved in the legal fight for diversity, dignity, and civil rights. He filed the lawsuit that resulted in the desegregation of Broward County and Hendry County public schools, thus assuring that all students in these counties would have "equal" access to educational opportunities.
His eldest son, Timothy Allen, said "My father was a legal trailblazer, community leader, and a very caring man". In addition to his wife, his parents and son, Reginald, preceded him in death. George is survived by his children, Timothy, Frederick (Brenda), Amy, and Jonathan (Adrelia). He also has three precocious granddaughters, Cydney, Jordyn, and Janiya, and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, to continue George's legacy of bold community leadership, donations are being accepted to the W. George Allen Endowed Scholarship Fund at the Community Foundation of Broward. Please make checks payable: "Community Foundation of Broward" and reference "W. George Allen Fund", 910 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Suite 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.
The family will host services as noted below:
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Omega Service, Friday, January 24, 2020, at 6:06 pm; immediately followed by the Memorial Service for Connecting Links of The Links, incorporated. New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 N.W. 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311; Celebration of Life Memorial Service, Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 10:00 am, New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Fort Lauderdale, 33311.
Arrangements by Scurry Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019