Walter H Dozier, Jr., 74, of Vero Beach, Fl. passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 following a long illness. He was born July 2, 1945 in Portland, Maine. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Dozier Sr., and mother Geraldine Malena. Walt is survived by Abby Dozier, who was his wife of forty five years, adopted son Nicholas Willis, Brother Ronald Dozier (Becky) of Michigan, Brother in law Jack Goldman of Orlando, Niece Sarah Stemple of Texas, and many other nieces and nephews and friends. Walt was a modest and exceptional person with many talents. He graduated valedictorian of Bay County High School in Panama City, Fl. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Italy in air defense. He was fluent in Italian and Spanish and had a gift for language. He graduated from the University of Miami with honors with degrees in journalism and economics. He had a long career as a journalist in Miami and a second career as a real estate appraiser and owner of Walt Dozier Appraisals in Miami and Vero Beach, Fl. Walt was the author of the mystery thriller, Red Ibis. Walt lived in many exotic places in his life. He worked two years in Greenland for NORAD, and spent many years in Italy. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2020