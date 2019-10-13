|
Walter William Jagemann, 89, joined his Heavenly Father and parents, September 28, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Born May 9, 1930 to the late Walter H. Jagemann and Maria (Mayr) Jagemann. At the age of 18, he met and later married the love of his life, Gladys (Lorch) Jagemann and for the next 70 years, they raised a family, spent weekends at the beach, and enjoyed spoiling their grandchildren and traveling and cruising the world together. Walter was born and grew up in Yonkers NY, after attending Indiana Tech and earning his bachelor's degree in civil engineering, he returned to New York. He worked for Amman & Whitney for 15 years. He was on the engineering team responsible for the construction of the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Dulles Airport and countless other projects. In 1968, after vacationing in Florida he packed up his family and moved to South Florida. During his residence in Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and Davie he was an active member and volunteer of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Hollywood. He retired from the Dade County Public Works Dept. Highway Division in 1996, with 28 years of service. Prior to moving to Saint Johns, FL he resided in Vero Beach, where he was an active member and volunteer of Lutheran Church of The Redeemer. He volunteered his time with the Vero Beach Theater Guild constructing stage sets for production plays, earning a Genie Award for his hard work and dedication. He was a member of the Architectural Review Committee with the Kenwood Village homeowners association. A loving Dad to four children, Linda (Jim) Barbara of Winona, TX, William (Dina) Jagemann of Coconut Creek, FL, Margaret (Mark) Micciche and Walter (Marsha) Jagemann of Saint John's, FL. A devoted and proud Grandpa to seven grandchildren, William, Alison, Bryan, Nicholas, Christopher, Elyse and Alexander. He is also survived by his brother, Joseph U. (Patricia) Jagemann of Taneytown, MD, nieces and nephews throughout Maryland, as well as numerous cousins living in the vicinity of Wolfratshausen, Germany.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 19th 12pm, at the Lutheran Church of The Redeemer, 900 27th Avenue, Vero Beach, FL 32960. The Reverend Christopher Kollmann will officiate. A reception for family and friends will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, Walter's family would like to request a donation be made in a . Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019