Walter Joseph Goehrs age 85 of Langhorne, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, November 23, 2020.He was born on February 11, 1935 in Snohomish, Washington. At age 17, Walter joined the Merchant Marines and travelled the world; he later moved to Woodbridge, NJ , where he met the love of his life, and they settled down in Fairless Hills, PA before retiring and moving to Langhorne, PA. He was employed by Colonial Pipeline for 30 years; he was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Penndel. Walter was a dapper dresser and a soft-spoken man with a dry wit. He enjoyed playing golf, spending winters in Boynton Beach, FL and especially spending time with his grandkids.Walter is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Dorothy (Jardot) Goehrs; his son Glen McGee; his daughters Suzanne Goehrs Smith (James) and Victoria Goehrs Scott (Brian); his grandchildren James H. McGee III, James Smith, Rachael Smith, Ava McGee, Robert Scott, Walter Scott and William Scott. He was preceded in death by his son James H. McGee Jr.Family and friends will be received at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047 on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. His life will be celebrated with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. His interment will be private. Walter will be missed by all who knew him!