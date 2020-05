Or Copy this URL to Share

Loving husband, dad, papa, great grandpa in Heaven, 5/5/2020. Born 12/9/33 in Cleveland OH. Proud Vietnam Vet served Air Force for 20 yrs. Viewing Fri 6-8pm Kraeer Funeral Coral Spr. Burial Sat 12pm Forest Lawn



