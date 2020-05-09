Walter Joseph Zielinski
Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & great grandfather who went peacefully to Heaven at 7:40 am on 5/5/2020, at home with his wife Lanh. Born in Cleveland, OH, at 7:40 pm on 12/9/1933, his parents were Phillip & Lottie, & siblings were Ed, George, & Stephanie. Walt enlisted in the Air Force on 6/15/1954 and served in the Vietnam War, stationed in Saigon where he met Lanh and was married on 10/23/1970. The family moved to Grand Forks Air Force Base in ND, and McConnel Air Force Base in Wichita KS. Walt retired as Master Sergeant after 20 yrs and awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He moved to Margate FL, worked 20 yrs for the Yankee Clipper, graduated from BCC with an AA, and loved to fish. As a proud Vietnam Vet, he was a devoted husband to Lanh for 50 yrs, dad to Steve, Joanna, and Juliana, and papa to Ashley, Brittney, Josh, Brooke, Tyler, Aiden, Ariana, and Alexis

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
6:00 - 8:00 PM
MAY
9
Burial
12:00 AM
Forest Lawn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Had the pleasure of meeting your dad on several occasions and saw the love he had for his family. Always know that love will always be with each and everyone of you.
Roody Yohay
Friend
May 9, 2020
I love you dad and will see you soon to talk. Bringing the donuts.
Julie
Family
May 9, 2020
Though I did not know Walter directly, the love he shared with his family was evident in every conversation I had with his daughter Julie. My deepest condolences to the family on your loss. The beautiful side is that he is in pure peace and is always and forever your angel. ❤
Jackie Ganthier
Friend
May 9, 2020
i miss you bubba. i left you my picture so i can be with you forever. i love you.
brittney
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
Nick & Ashley Cherish the memories of all the happy times you had with Walter. He was a wonderful grandfather and great grandfather to your family. He will be always fondly remembered.
Joe Cutrone
Family
