Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & great grandfather who went peacefully to Heaven at 7:40 am on 5/5/2020, at home with his wife Lanh. Born in Cleveland, OH, at 7:40 pm on 12/9/1933, his parents were Phillip & Lottie, & siblings were Ed, George, & Stephanie. Walt enlisted in the Air Force on 6/15/1954 and served in the Vietnam War, stationed in Saigon where he met Lanh and was married on 10/23/1970. The family moved to Grand Forks Air Force Base in ND, and McConnel Air Force Base in Wichita KS. Walt retired as Master Sergeant after 20 yrs and awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He moved to Margate FL, worked 20 yrs for the Yankee Clipper, graduated from BCC with an AA, and loved to fish. As a proud Vietnam Vet, he was a devoted husband to Lanh for 50 yrs, dad to Steve, Joanna, and Juliana, and papa to Ashley, Brittney, Josh, Brooke, Tyler, Aiden, Ariana, and Alexis



