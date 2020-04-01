|
|
Walter Mayfield Shaw Jr., 92, of Pembroke Pines, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on March 30, 2020.
Born on Miami Beach, Florida, he was the son of the late Walter Mayfield Shaw Sr. and the late Ruby Louise Baskin Shaw.
Walter graduated from Andrew Jackson High School where he excelled in sports playing varsity football, basketball and baseball.
Enlisting in the U.S Coast Guard, he served on the USS Beaufort patrolling the North Atlantic during the final months of WWII.
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Betty Jane Akin Shaw, three children; Daniel Shaw (Anita), Jeff Shaw (Susan) and Janet Shaw Vones (Chuck), six grandchildren; Jessica, Allison, Brittany, Casey, Sarah and Stephen; and six great grandchildren.
There are no services at this time.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 1, 2020