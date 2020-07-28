1/1
Wanda W. Okowitz
Wanda Okowitz formally of Deltona Fl passed away at The Atrium in Agawam, on July 18, 2020. Wanda was a singer in the Springfield Symphony Choral in the 1960s. She was predeceased by her husband John in 1990, and her brothers Walter, and Jash Wawrukiewicz. Wanda worked at Stanley Home Products, and Hearn Furniture as a bookkeeper. She became a beautician and taught at Mansfield Beauty School, before owning a salon with two friends. Wanda and John moved to Florida in 1979. When she and John moved there, she got licensed to work in Florida, and taught at a beauty school in Deland. When she retired from teaching she became a volunteer at Fish Memorial Hospital in the ER department. She is survived by her son John Neil and his wife Anne of West Springfield. She is also survived by two Grandchildren, Jason and his wife Danielle and Amy Petrie and her husband Henry, all of Westfield. She was the proud Great Grandmother of Lincoln, son of Jason. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30AM from the Firtion Adams FS, 76 Broad St. Westfield, MA followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30AM in St. Joseph's National Catholic Church, Main St. Westfield, followed by burial in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Main St. Agawam. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wanda's name, may be made to your favorite charity. www.firtionadams.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral
10:30 AM
Firtion Adams FS
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Joseph’s National Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Firtion-Adams Funeral Service
76 Broad Street
Westfield, MA 01085
(413) 562-6244
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Patricia Whalen
