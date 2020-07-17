1/
Wanda Wood
Wanda Wood, beloved mother and grandmother, mother to all who knew her, our dear Gammy, passed away in the early morning hours of July 15, 2020 at the age of 68. To improve her health, she made the brave choice to undergo open-heart surgery and faced setbacks during recovery. She will be missed by all was loved by many.

She is survived by her sister Donna Stodtko; her son David Wood, his wife Paula, and their two children; her daughter-in-law Mishal Wood and her six children; and her step-children Wade Wood and Natalie Nichici and their families.

Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, a private celebration of life will be held for immediate family only. Please visit https://www.fredhunters.com/obituary/wanda-wood to view her tribute page. In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.womenindistress.org/ - a cause that meant a great deal to her during her life.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 17, 2020.
