1/1
Warren E. Harding
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren E. Harding of Plantation Fl lost his battle with COVID 19 on July 26th 2020. Loving husband of Bridget (Agrillo), loving father to Mark (Renee), Michael (Susan), Cynthia (Loren) Bonville, Claudia Kollatz and Colette Harding. Brother of the late Dolores Holzerland, and the late Robert Harding. Survived by his sister Barbara Milks and brother John Harding as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born in Buffalo to a large loving family. There he joined the Navy. He eventually moved to to FL where he worked his way up at Gunther Motor Co, Warren always loved to play golf. When he "retired" he and his son even started their own putting green company (SFPG). His son still runs the family company today. A born Buffalo fan, poker playing, hard working, good, kind man. Loved by so many. Smiling from a Fairway In Heaven. So loved and missed by us all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved