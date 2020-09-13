Warren E. Harding of Plantation Fl lost his battle with COVID 19 on July 26th 2020. Loving husband of Bridget (Agrillo), loving father to Mark (Renee), Michael (Susan), Cynthia (Loren) Bonville, Claudia Kollatz and Colette Harding. Brother of the late Dolores Holzerland, and the late Robert Harding. Survived by his sister Barbara Milks and brother John Harding as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Born in Buffalo to a large loving family. There he joined the Navy. He eventually moved to to FL where he worked his way up at Gunther Motor Co, Warren always loved to play golf. When he "retired" he and his son even started their own putting green company (SFPG). His son still runs the family company today. A born Buffalo fan, poker playing, hard working, good, kind man. Loved by so many. Smiling from a Fairway In Heaven. So loved and missed by us all.



