We note with great sadness the passing of Dr. Warren F. Langley of Pompano Beach.
Warren Franklin Langley was born to Horace W. Langley and Mabel M. Fall in Natick, Massachusetts on December 10th, 1922, the youngest of six children. He attended Natick High School, where he was a star football and basketball player. At the start of World War II he volunteered for the U.S. Navy and became a naval aviator. He served as a dive bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater and was awarded an Air Medal for his courageous service. In 1945, his plane was shot down during a bombing mission; he spent several months in Japan as a Prisoner of War.
When the War ended he attended Boston University Medical School, where he met his future wife, Irene and started a family. He completed his training in Portland, Maine and in Boston. In 1956, the family moved to Pompano Beach where Warren ran a thriving medical practice on Atlantic Boulevard until his retirement in 2007.
His greatest joy was spending time with his family and caring for his patients. He loved swimming in the ocean, taking month-long bicycle trips, and growing mangoes and other tropical fruit. He had a life-long interest in the advancement of medical science and published articles in the Archives of Internal Medicine and Medical Hypotheses.
Dr. Langley is survived by his wife Irene Gabriel Langley, daughter Debora Langley Mann and husband Tom Mann of Clinton, MS, son David W. Langley of Ft. Lauderdale, daughter Robin Langley Epps of Bethesda, MD, as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Janett Thomas, Maxine Morris, Mahrzxijah Smith, and Beverly Harris for their kind and expert home health care.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019