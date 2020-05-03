Wayne Arthur Reinhardt, 93, of Davie, FL passed away on April 23, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1926 in Van Horne, IA to Arthur & Lillian (Kramer) Reinhardt. He is survived by his children; Susan, Eric, Lisa and Kurt and a nephew, Philip Sencer. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Nadine (Boom) of 65 years. Also, he was predeceased by his parents; sister Norma Sencer, and sister Wanda Edwards. Wayne served in the US Navy and graduated from Iowa State University in 1951. He was a proud member of the American Legion for 75 years and retired as a State of Florida employee at 62. Wayne was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plantation, FL. Private entombment will be in Legacy Mausoleum at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for Wayne & Nadine will be held at a later date. Wayne loved his family, gardening, travel, college football and living in Florida.



