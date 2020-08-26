It is with great sadness that the family of Wendell Francis Kozak Jr, known widely by his friends and family as "Butch", announce his sudden passing on August, 21, 2020.



Wendell was born in Bay City, Michigan on January 1, 1959. His family moved to Miramar, Florida in 1960, and this is where he met most of his lifelong friends, each of which were valued and treasured. Throughout his life Wendell worked in carpentry. He was skilled, strong and respected by his colleagues. To know him well was to know that he was a passionate leader that took pride in the craftsmanship of his work.



Wendell loved life. His gifts were bringing people together, cherishing his loved ones and always bringing light, laughter and smiles to any occasion. He was eternally optimistic and peaceful. He moved through life with a positive energy that will be difficult to reproduce.



Wendell's children were his brightest gifts. He loved them immensely, always so proud of their individual accomplishments. His pure love and words of wisdom will forever be carried in their hearts.



The beach was Butch's special place; beginning with his young surfing days and carrying on through countless weekends spent with his family, friends and throughout his life. He loved waves, music, great food and always enjoyed each moment to the fullest. We could all learn from his example of finding joy and happiness in whatever the day may bring.



Wendell will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 22 years, Judy; children, Chelsea, Jeremi and Riley; sister, Kimi Queen; and nephew, Joshua Queen. Wendell was predeceased by his parents, his mother, Carole Kozak, whom he shared a special bond and friendship throughout both of their lives, and his father, Wendell Kozak Sr.



A Celebration of Wendell's Life will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 - On the Beach in Hollywood, Florida. Details will follow to all intended guests.



