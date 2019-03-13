Home

Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
2401 South University Drive
Davie, FL 33324
954-527-1550
Wendy Marie Miller

Wendy Marie Miller Obituary
Wendy Miller of Davie, FL, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her. Family was most important to her; she idolized her brother, Richard, Jr. Wendy was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. Her beautiful smile and warm heart made her unforgettable. She loved art, music, dancing. Wendy was a gourmand who loved to cook and entertain. She was an avid reader, a classic movie buff, adored the theater and participated in numerous productions. Wendy attended Western High School, Broward College, and enjoyed careers in varied fields. Wendy is survived by her loving father and mother, Richard and Dorothea; sister, Debra Terry; brother, Richard, Jr.; and her adoring extended family. A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with a Service at 6:00 PM at Fred Hunter's Funeral Home, 2401 S. University Dr., Davie, FL 33324.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
