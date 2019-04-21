Resources More Obituaries for Wesley Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wesley Foster Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wesley Foster Smith died on April 1, 2019 at Kindred Hospital unexpectedly while recovering from heart surgery. Wesley was the son of Foster and Barbara (Adams) Smith, both deceased. Wesley was born 10 July 1950 at Burlington, VT. He married Corazon Baylon (pronounced "bylawn'") on 5 April 1973 at Angeles City, Philippines. He adopted her two daughters Mary Grace and Mary Ann, and later Cora's orphaned niece, Josephine. Wesley lived in Richmond, VT in the early months of his life, then moved to Port Henry, NY, where he lived until his parents separated in 1964. Subsequently, he lived in Burlington, VT. He graduated from Burlington High School in June 1968, and attended Albion College, Albion, MI. Returning to Burlington in January 1969, he worked for the J.C. Penney Company and drove taxi for Yellow Checker Cab Company until December 1970, when he joined the United States Air Force. Wesley had a highly succesful military career, including five years as an Instructor and Instructor Supervisor at the United States Air Force Security Police Academy, San Antonio, Texas. While in the Air Force, Wesley graduated Cum Laude from the University of New Hampshire, School for Lifelong Learning in 1981. He also completed two Associate Degrees with the Community College of the Air Force. While stationed in Thailand in 1972, Wesley was struck down with Rheumatic Heart Disease and almost died. During his recovery at USAF Regional Hospital, Clark AB, Philippines, he met Corazon, his future wife. Subsequent to his Air Force career, Wes worked over for the KMart Corporation Security and Loss Control Division in Vermont and Florida, Shelburne Museum in as Protection Services Officer, and Site Supervisor (Broward County Courthouse) for the Wackenhut Corporation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Finally he worked with the Broward County Sheriff, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, performing duties as Bailiff. Wesley's hobby has been genealogy since 1984. He amassed a data base of over 20,000 names, all connected by blood or marriage. Wesley also co-wrote a novel with his mother, "Daughters of Whitfield Manor', which he electronically published on Kindle. He also loved reading, fishing, and the outdoors. Wesley was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Tim and Bradley. Wesley is survived by brothers, Sidney (Brenda), and Jeffery (Digna "Nita'"); children, Mary Grace Smith (Paul), Mary Ann McGuire (Tim) and Josephine; grandchildren, James M. Wheaton (Carla), Jessica Marie Wheaton (Ronnie), Johnathan Wesley Wheaton (Joleesa),Jenna Rose, and Logan T. McGuire Aria J. Smith and Mikaela. At Wesley's request, there will be no visiting hours or funeral service. A private graveside service at the National Cemetery in Lantana, Florida, will be held at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the at Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries