Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Babione Funeral Home
1100 N Federal Hwy.
Boca Raton, FL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joan of Arc RC church
Wilfred Louis David Obituary
Wilfred "Will" L. David, Jr, 89, of Boca Raton, Florida, died December 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty Frederick David, loving father of Michael David and his wife Cecilia of Maplewood, New Jersey, Lee David of Stuart, Florida, Eric David and his wife Sandra of Butte, Montana and Emily David Lynch and her husband Terry of St. Petersburg, Florida, cherished grandfather of Colleen, Charles, Corey, Jennifer, Jason, Julie, Stephanie, Matthew, Amy, Kathryn, Melissa and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Gretchen David Jones of Covington, Louisiana. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Wilfred David, Sr and the late Veronica David. He was raised in Covington, Louisiana, and graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans. He served proudly during the Korean War in the US Navy as Lieutenant (jg) aboard the destroyer USS Moale (DD693). Will worked for IBM for 31 years in Mobile, Alabama, New Orleans, Louisiana, Poughkeepsie, New York and, in 1969, Boca Raton, Florida, retiring there in 1988. Will and Betty traveled extensively in their motor home throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. He was an accomplished woodworker and furniture builder. He loved doing genealogical research and published 2 volumes of family chronology including many historical anecdotes. Friends may call at the Babione Funeral Home, 1100 N Federal Hwy., Boca Raton, FL on Sunday, 12/29/2019 between 3:30 PM & 5:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 12/30/2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Joan of Arc RC church. A private interment will follow on a later date at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2019
