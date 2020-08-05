1/1
Rev. Will Ashton Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Will's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Will Ashton Watkins, 81, of Hollywood passed away July 31, 2020. Principal, Teacher and Deacon at Little Flower Church for 46 years and a U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6-8 PM with a Rosary Service at 6:15 PM and Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 AM all at Little Flower Catholic Church. Private entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Flower Catholic School.

Arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Rosary
06:15 PM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Landmark Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved