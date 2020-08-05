Will Ashton Watkins, 81, of Hollywood passed away July 31, 2020. Principal, Teacher and Deacon at Little Flower Church for 46 years and a U.S. Army Veteran. Visitation Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6-8 PM with a Rosary Service at 6:15 PM and Prayer Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection Friday, August 7, 2020, 11:00 AM all at Little Flower Catholic Church. Private entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Little Flower Catholic School.
