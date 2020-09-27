William A. Marti, 84, Hollywood, FL died on September 22, 2020.
William was born July 10, 1936 and he married his wife Moynette on August 8, 1959 for 61 lovely years. William is survived by his wife Moynette, two daughters Lanette Stout and her husband Donald, Lenor Ryan and three grandchildren Amber Stout, William Ryan, Calissa Ryan and his brother Donald L. Marti and his wife Bernice.
The viewing will be Tuesday, 9/29 for family and friends at 5 pm and the Masonic Service at 7 pm. Visit www.fredhunters.com
