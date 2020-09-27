1/1
William A. Marti
1936 - 2020
William A. Marti, 84, Hollywood, FL died on September 22, 2020.

William was born July 10, 1936 and he married his wife Moynette on August 8, 1959 for 61 lovely years. William is survived by his wife Moynette, two daughters Lanette Stout and her husband Donald, Lenor Ryan and three grandchildren Amber Stout, William Ryan, Calissa Ryan and his brother Donald L. Marti and his wife Bernice.

The viewing will be Tuesday, 9/29 for family and friends at 5 pm and the Masonic Service at 7 pm. Visit www.fredhunters.com for details.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
05:00 PM
SEP
29
Service
07:00 PM
3 entries
September 26, 2020
Hello Marti Family I'm truly sorry for loss. I don't remember meeting Billy and Donny, but I live through the memories of my mom (cousin Barb Schuler/Tharp. Billy picture look much like his mom (my great aunt Nori) and cousin Gordy who also left us to soon (great aunt Marie) as well as my Grandma Thressa Christine Hirsemann (Schuler). Feel free to keep in touch 7632454243
Cheryl Martin
Family
September 26, 2020
Hello to the Marti Family. I'm so sorry for your loss. I only know of of Billy and Donny thru my mom Barb Schuler/Tharp. I knew his mom Great Aunt "Nori" she was a hoot so I can only imagine her kids are too. By the picture posted, Billy looks like cousin Gordy - (Great Aunt Marie) and my grandma Thressa Christine Hirsemann(Schuler). Feel free to keep in touch. 763-245-4243 (MN)
Cheryl Martin
Family
September 26, 2020
Hello from cousin Barb Tharp (Schuler). RIP, Billy I will miss you! May you find peace with Billy's passing Blessings and hugs to you and our family. Donny reach out with addresses so I can sends out cards. Love ya lots cuz Barb
Barb Tharp (Schuler)
Family
