Hello to the Marti Family. I'm so sorry for your loss. I only know of of Billy and Donny thru my mom Barb Schuler/Tharp. I knew his mom Great Aunt "Nori" she was a hoot so I can only imagine her kids are too. By the picture posted, Billy looks like cousin Gordy - (Great Aunt Marie) and my grandma Thressa Christine Hirsemann(Schuler). Feel free to keep in touch. 763-245-4243 (MN)

Cheryl Martin

Family