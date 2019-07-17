Home

Services
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
Entombment
Following Services
The Gardens Mausoleum
Boca Raton, FL
Resources
William Adam Clatsoff Sr.


1940 - 2019
William Adam Clatsoff Sr. Obituary
Clatsoff, W. Adam Sr., 78, of Coral Springs, went to be with the Lord July 12, 2019. Adam was born September 24, 1940 in Toronto, Canada to the late William and Audrey May (Martin) Clatsoff. He hosted a radio show on WNN and was known as Captain Truth. He loved to travel with his beloved wife whom he had a 51 year love affair. He loved his family and lived for his grandchildren, he even played Santa Clause at Church by the Glades for several years. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carole Jean Clatsoff, daughter and son-in-law, Heather & Jaque Doucette, son, William Clatsoff Jr., grandchildren, Nickolas William Doucette, C.J. Michele Doucette, Alexis Lynn Clatsoff, William Clatsoff III, Emily (Matthew) Jones, brother, George Clatsoff and sister, Demona (Les) Burke. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019, 11:00 - 1:00pm at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00pm with Pastor Bob Sands officiating. Entombment to immediately follow at The Gardens Mausoleum, Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Adam's memory to www.smiletrain.org/donate, 633 Third Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or 1-800-932-9541.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 17, 2019
