William and Delores Hamilton

William and Delores Hamilton Obituary
William L. Hamilton age 85 and Delores J. Hamilton age 82 went home to be with the Lord on February 15, 2020. They are survived by their three daughters Teresa Ally, Donna Freeman, and Trisha Palmer. They are predeceased by their son William James Hamilton. They are also survived by their five granddaughters Jennifer Krystofiak, Christina Luis, Sarah Wenhold, Katherine Schoch, and Deanna Palmer as well as six great grandchildren. William is survived by his brother Larry Hamilton and wife Darlene. Delores is survived by her sister Joyce Troup. A memorial service will be on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 at

Lyons Creek Middle School

4333 Sol Press Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020
