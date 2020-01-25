Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for William Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William and Gloria Muller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William and Gloria Muller Obituary
William E. Muller and Gloria Jean Muller of Fort Lauderdale passed away on Sunday January 19, 2020. Formerly from Newburgh, New York; Bill, 78, was born in Sewickley, PA and Gloria, 74, was born in New York City, NY. Florida residents since 1974, Bill was a salesman in the Marine industry for over 30 years while Gloria worked for the Grand Union and Home Depot. They were members of the Newburgh Yacht Club and Lauderdale Small Boat Club. They are survived by their son William A. Muller and granddaughter Brittany Muller, both of Fort Lauderdale; Bill's siblings: Gary (Susan) Muller, Debbie (Ed) Klacik, and Susan (Kenny) Leasha of Pennsylvania and proceeded by death of Dennis Muller; Gloria's sister: Irene (Roger) Harris of California and nieces and nephews on both sides. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020. In memory of Bill and Gloria, you can donate to the and online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -