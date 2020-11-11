William Colin Bernard of Plantation, Florida died unexpectedly at home on November 6, 2020. He was born in Plantation, Florida, on May 4, 1968, and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School, graduating in 1987. Following high school, Colin earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Stetson University in 1991. He lived briefly in San Antonio, Texas, and returned home to Florida where he married Chadyne Sierra Bernard and had three beautiful girls Isabella, Sophia, and Daniela. Colin started his professional life in medical and laboratory equipment sales, but switched to communications technology as the importance and possibilities of the internet emerged. He spent most of his career working in account management for complex telecommunication solutions, where he received numerous top producer awards. Colin was always full of life, genuinely fun to be with, and brought an amazing energy wherever he went. He found good in all those he came across, and was a loyal and committed friend, maintaining lifelong connections with many of his high school classmates. His adventurous spirit took him across the world scuba diving and fishing, his two favorite past times. Colin was a devoted father, and his pride and joy were his three girls. He loved spending time with them, whether trips to visit family or just going to the gym, and sharing stories of their adventures and accomplishments. They were truly the light of his life. Colin will be forever remembered for his incredible personality, funny wit, sense of adventure, and kind heart. Pre-deceasing him were parents Leonard M. Bernard, Jr. and Patricia Flotken Bernard. Surviving are his three daughters Isabella Bernard, Sophia Bernard, and Daniela Bernard; brother Leonard (Trey) M. Bernard, III, and wife Linda F. Bernard of Sarasota, Florida; sister Jacquelyn Bernard Eskay and husband Robert L. Eskay, Jr. of Damascus, Maryland; and 7 nieces and nephews: Ford Bernard and Sydney Barber (and husband Marc Barber); Victoria Eskay (and husband Stefano Muscatelli), Jackson Eskay (and wife Courtney), William, John Andrew, and Isabelle Eskay; along with a multitude of family and friends. A memorial to celebrate Colin's life will be held at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, on Friday, November 13th from 5:00 to 7:00pm and Mass on Saturday November 14th ,12 Noon at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Ft. Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org
or mail to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Fl 33317