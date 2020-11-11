1/1
William "Colin" Bernard
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Colin Bernard of Plantation, Florida died unexpectedly at home on November 6, 2020. He was born in Plantation, Florida, on May 4, 1968, and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School, graduating in 1987. Following high school, Colin earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Stetson University in 1991. He lived briefly in San Antonio, Texas, and returned home to Florida where he married Chadyne Sierra Bernard and had three beautiful girls Isabella, Sophia, and Daniela. Colin started his professional life in medical and laboratory equipment sales, but switched to communications technology as the importance and possibilities of the internet emerged. He spent most of his career working in account management for complex telecommunication solutions, where he received numerous top producer awards. Colin was always full of life, genuinely fun to be with, and brought an amazing energy wherever he went. He found good in all those he came across, and was a loyal and committed friend, maintaining lifelong connections with many of his high school classmates. His adventurous spirit took him across the world scuba diving and fishing, his two favorite past times. Colin was a devoted father, and his pride and joy were his three girls. He loved spending time with them, whether trips to visit family or just going to the gym, and sharing stories of their adventures and accomplishments. They were truly the light of his life. Colin will be forever remembered for his incredible personality, funny wit, sense of adventure, and kind heart. Pre-deceasing him were parents Leonard M. Bernard, Jr. and Patricia Flotken Bernard. Surviving are his three daughters Isabella Bernard, Sophia Bernard, and Daniela Bernard; brother Leonard (Trey) M. Bernard, III, and wife Linda F. Bernard of Sarasota, Florida; sister Jacquelyn Bernard Eskay and husband Robert L. Eskay, Jr. of Damascus, Maryland; and 7 nieces and nephews: Ford Bernard and Sydney Barber (and husband Marc Barber); Victoria Eskay (and husband Stefano Muscatelli), Jackson Eskay (and wife Courtney), William, John Andrew, and Isabelle Eskay; along with a multitude of family and friends. A memorial to celebrate Colin's life will be held at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, on Friday, November 13th from 5:00 to 7:00pm and Mass on Saturday November 14th ,12 Noon at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Ft. Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or mail to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street Plantation, Fl 33317

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Colin loved to go Bass fishing with his Dad Leonard and myself at Lake Okeechobee in the 80's. I would always try up a batch of chicken for the trip and Colin just loved my fried chicken so much I had to keep an eye on it or he would eat most it before we got to the lake. Pressious memories of Colin full of fun he was.
Jerry Greger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved