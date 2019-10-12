Home

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Chr
1401 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL 33071
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
1401 Coral Ridge Dr
Coral Springs, FL
William Ciano Obituary
William (Bill) Ciano, 83, of Coral Springs, FL passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ciano, two children, Tony (Danika) Ciano of Bristow, VA and Kathryn (Dan) Mauler of Alexandria, VA, and grandchildren, Cora and William Ciano, and Jackson Mauler. A Mass will be held on Monday October 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1401 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
