William Ciriago

William "Bill" Ciriago, age 68, took his last and final ride and went home to the Lord on July 13, 2020. Born in Troy, NY on June 21, 1952, Bill was raised in Miramar, FL. He attended Perry Junior High School and graduated from MacArthur High School in 1970. He enlisted in the Army during the Vietnam era and returned home to work in the family-owned business, Emerald Flooring- and it became his lifelong career. Bill met and married the love of his life, Shea Carmichael, with his 8-year old daughter Melanie by his side, in June of 1980. The happy family welcomed a son, Michael, in the fall of 1982. Bill was a Dolphins season ticket holder when the team was a force to be reckoned with. Bill was passionate about his children's sports, body building, weightlifting and NASCAR- his favorite drivers were Tony Stewart and of course, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Since his first ride at the age of 12, Bill's all-consuming passion had been motorcycles. He had many bikes throughout the years, including a Triumph and a Can-Am, but by and large, he was a "Harley guy" through and through. He and his brother frequently took trips to ride in North Carolina and the Devil's Gap. He loved boating and traveling with his family – whether it was skiing in Colorado, taking in the sun and surf in Hawaii or exploring his heritage in Italy, he was always up for adventure. He was proud of both his Italian and Irish roots. A kind-hearted man, and one of quiet faith, he enjoyed attending mass with his wife online during the recent pandemic with his faithful pup of 9 years, Buddy, snoozing at his feet. He had a rock n' roll soul, reveled in the antics of his 5 beautiful grandchildren and was fond of exclaiming "Outstanding!" or "F'ged aboudit!" He was the type of man who'd bring home flowers "just because" or surprise his wife with a CD of Rod Stewart signing "Have I told you lately that I love you." Bill went out doing what he loved- riding his motorcycle- and that is a comfort to his family. He will be dearly missed by them and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Mary Ciriago, his brother Joseph and sister Nancy. Bill leaves behind by his loving wife Shea; devoted son Michael (Christina Buttacavoli) and daughter Melanie (Richard) Williams; brother Frank (Janet); and adoring grandchildren Codey, Cole and Chase Williams, and Jordan and Giavanna Ciriago. Visitation will be held Sunday 2-5 PM with a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM at Landmark Funeral Home in Hollywood, FL. A Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church, also in Hollywood. A private interment with military honors will be conducted at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to the William Ciriago Memorial Scholarship at Broward Education Foundation - BrowardEducationFoundation.org/WilliamCiriagoMemorialScholarship
