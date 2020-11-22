WILLIAM DAVID "BILL" TAYLORBill Taylor, 79, of Panama City, FL, passed away November 15, 2020 at his home. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and lived most of his life in Pompano Beach before moving to Panama City in 2014. Bill was a former Plan Reviewer and Electrical Inspector for the City of Pompano Beach, and worked on the Turkey Point and Farley Nuclear Plants construction. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven, and enjoyed fishing and gardening. Bill was a longtime member of the IBEW.He was preceded in death by his parents, W. D. and Lucy Taylor, and a brother, Bobby Taylor.Survivors include his wife, Penny Taylor of Panama City; 2 daughters, Kim Farris and husband Greg of DeFuniak Springs, FL and Jill Taylor of Pompano Beach; a sister, Betty Black of Pompano Beach; his grandchildren, Leah DeHaven, Aaron Farris, Amaris Farris, Daniel Farris, Alex Aycock and Zac Aycock; and a great-granddaughter, Rylynn Farris.A Celebration of Life service for Bill will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Daniel officiating. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 2:00 PM until time for the services at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven, FL.Kent-Forest Lawn, 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL 32405 850-763-4694