William E. "Whitey" Grimm of Delray Beach passed away on Friday, March 7, 2020 in Ooltewah, Tennessee at the age of 92. Whitey enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served aboard the USS Midway during WW II. Upon his return home to Uniontown, Pa., he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Lieb. He found work as a coal miner until moving his family to Fort Lauderdale in 1956. He joined the Fort Lauderdale Police Department and retired as a Detective Lieutenant in 1978. He later served as a School Security Officer at Stranahan High School before retiring again in 1993. He and Shirley enjoyed many happy years of retirement, splitting their time between their retirement homes in Delray Beach and Pikeville, Tennessee, until his wife of 63 years passed away in 2009. Whitey was active in the VFW, serving as Commander of Post 47 in Uniontown, Pa. He was also instrumental in the founding of the Fort Lauderdale Police Retirees Association.
Whitey and Shirley had four children: Sheryl (deceased), William II, Alva and Robert, eight grandchildren, one step-grandchild and one great- grandson.
A celebration of his life will be held at Kalis McIntee in Wilton Manors, March 28 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to VFW.org to benefit our soldiers and veterans.
