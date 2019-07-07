|
William Edward Betts, age 91, passed away on June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene. Loving father of Thomas W. (Paula) and the late Barbara Arlene. Dear grandfather to Michael (Martha) Sciturro, William (Deborah) Sciturro, Heather, and Christopher. Great grandfather to Kaia, Rylin, and Aubrey.
William was a veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from the Detroit News Circulation Department after more than forty years. He and his beloved Arlene retired to Boca Raton, Florida in 1989 where they loved walking the beach every day.
A memorial remembrance will be held for immediate family on a date to be determined.
Donations may be made in memory of William to the or to Angela Hospice.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019