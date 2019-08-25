|
William E. Reardon, Jr., Bill, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Alice. He is survived by his siblings, Susan (Sansevero), Christopher, Carole (Marko) and Tom, and by seven nieces and nephews. Bill was born on July 11, 1955 in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up on Long Island, New York until his family moved to Boca Raton in June of 1970. He was a 1973 graduate of Boca Raton Community High School and a 1977 graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Bill rose to the position of Chief Mate with Texaco also working with a variety of other notable corporations in the marine industry. He had the natural grace of a true athlete, excelling at whatever sport he put his hand to, including basketball, baseball, football, ping pong and golf. Bill loved the beach and the warmth of the Florida sun. He was an avid reader, loved the game of chess and no one loved music more. The soundtrack of his life included The Moody Blues, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Wonder to name a few. His kindness and generosity were unequalled. He was a great son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. We will miss so much about Bill particularly his sly good humor, even in the face of adversity. There is, indeed, a ribbon in the sky. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton, Florida.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019