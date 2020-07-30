William (Bill) Hoag of Pompano Beach passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020 at the age of 64. Bill was born on August 8,1955 in Gloversville, NY to Everett Hoag and Nancy Hemstreet Hoag. Bill was a retired local cabinet maker and businessman. He is survived by his mother Nancy, his wife Carol, his sons William and Matthew, and his daughters Ashley Hoag and Wendy Boutin. William will be cremated and no services are planned at the present time.



