William "Bill" Herard, 76, passed away at his home on February 24, 2019 in Plantation, FL. He was born on August 18, 1942 in Providence, RI. Bill was a resident of Plantation since 1971. He enjoyed watching all sports, no matter the season or the ball. He was an avid golfer and FL Panthers season ticket holder. He is survived by his wife, Jan, of 55 years; his children Tracey (John) Walsh, William (Julie) Herard; his 2 brothers; his nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Funeral Service St. Gregory the Great Church, 201 North University Drive in Plantation, FL on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. For the complete obituary and to sign the on-line guestbook please go to www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019