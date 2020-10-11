Age 66. Guy was born Jan 27, 1954, passing away on Aug 22, 2020, and will now be with the rest of his family. As a teen, Guy joined the Civil Air Patrol's youth program and became a Cadet Officer. He proudly served in the US Army's 101st Airborne Division as a Huey helicopter pilot. He attained the rank of WO1 and received an honorable discharge. Guy continued his flying career as a commercial helicopter pilot for many years. He worked at FLL for the Broward County Aviation Dept. until he retired in Jan 2020. Guy also returned to CAP after the Army and supported the Emergency Services, Cadet, and Search and Rescue Programs. He earned the CAP rank of LtCol. His other interests included bike riding and amateur radio. Guy will be missed by his many friends and co-workers.
A private graveside inurnment service with military honors will be held at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery in Miami on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020 at 11 am. You may view the service virtually through Caballero Rivero Little Havana: dignitymemorial.com
: select Obituaries.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Guy's name to Civil Air Patrol Cadet Scholarships by using this link https://bit.ly/HerlihyGuy
or to a charity of your choice
.