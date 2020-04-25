Frank Dixon, 82, of Falmouth, Maine and Lighthouse Point, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020. He was known for his warm hospitality, story telling, and willingness to help others. As a teenager he helped his brother design the first Panelfold door, which went on to become an international business. As a young adult he jammed alongside Elvis Presley and had his own small band. As a senior citizen he marveled at the technology changes he saw throughout his life from a childhood where cars were rare, money scarce, and chores plentiful to today's era of spaceflight, cell phones, and the internet. Frank was dedicated to his family and served in many capacities over the years, such as: a Navy man serving on the USS Nautilus submarine and anti-submarine combat aircrew, District Deputy Grand Master for the Masonic Temple, owner of the independent Insurance agency Dixon Associates, volunteer Fire Firefighter, and 'Captain Frank' in his Florida boating club. He enjoyed his hobbies of playing the harmonica, antique cars, boating, and spending good times with family and friends. He is survived by his four children Kim Pruitt (Andre), Jane Bopp (Fred), Denise Melcher (Paul), William Dixon; seven grandchildren that he thought the world of - Monica, Erin, Ian, William, Nick, Elliott, and Jillian; his sister Ruth; and many extended family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of William Franklin Dixon to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/DixonStrong).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020.