William "Bill" Friedman, 96, of Pembroke Pines, passed away July 17. Born in Hungary and a survivor of the Holocaust, Bill arrived in the US in 1947 and soon after, fell madly in love with and married his late wife of 60 years, Gertrude. Bill proudly served in the US?Army from 1954-1956. Gert and Bill moved from Trenton, NJ to North Miami Beach in 1968, then to Pembroke Pines in 1992 where Bill was an active member of Pembroke Pines Jewish Center in Century Village where he "gave his heart and soul" and often assisted in conducting services.
In addition to his two daughters, Judy (Paul) Kane and Gale (Joel) Kaplan, he is survived by grandchildren Daniel (Danielle) Kaplan, Sarah (David) Fisher, Stephen Kaplan, Alex Kane and Alissa (Andrew) Shultz, and longtime companion Selma Karp. His newest and greatest joy was being great-grandpa to Eden and Hailey, and knowing that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all reside in Florida which meant that he could see them anytime.
Due to COVID-19, a private interment with military honors will be conducted at Lakeside Memorial Park, Miami. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center at HDEC.org