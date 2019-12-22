|
|
William G. Baddeley, age 88, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 14th. Although he was born and raised in Trenton, New Jersey, Bill was a long term resident of Pembroke Pines. After obtaining his Associates Degree at Trenton College, he joined the Marines and served honorably in the Korean War. After his discharge from service in the 1950's he moved to Miami where he became a "forever Floridian". Bill worked for a bank for short time and then proceeded to Miami Airport, joining the growing programming department for an international cargo airline where he worked his way up to Director of Data Processing. Computers were to be his passion for many years. Bill met and married Judith Baddeley in 1963 and moved to Pembroke Pines where he would live for 56 years. He was a beloved husband and proud father of Melissa Testa and Shannen Baddeley. To his delight he also became Grandpa to Sara Testa, Rachael Testa, Jennifer Testa and Emily Testa. He inherited a son-in-law, Dennis Testa, to whom he had great respect and love. He loved taking road trips near and far in Florida with family. Trips to Europe with his wife Judy, or traveling out to Yellowstone National Park, gave him great pleasure. Heading from the East coast to the Pacific Northwest to visit family was always fun. A lifetime of good friends, many good years of activities and volunteering in his church made for a fulfilled life for Bill. Definitely a life well lived.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019