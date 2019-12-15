|
"A man among men", left this world on November 29, 2019 at home, surrounded by family. Talented, loving, giving, a Husband, Father, Grandfather and a friend.
Nine decades of unmatched amazing life. Many, many community involvements.
Survived by his three sons, Bill, Kurt and Jon, seven grandchildren, Sarah-Elizabeth, William IV, Cate, John, Chris, Abby, & Austin. Memorial Service Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at 2:00 pm, Church by the Sea, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Reception following service. No flowers please. www.fredhunters.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2019