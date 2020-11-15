William Henry Tabachnik, born December 14, 1925 passed away peacefully at home on November 11 at the age of 94 of natural causes. He was surrounded by his family.



Predeceased by his wife of 70 years (1945 – 2015), Irene, his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, who passed away in March 2015. William was born on the lower east side of NYC on December 14, 1925 to Hyman and Mary Tabachnik. He grew up in the Bronx and eventually moved to Long Island with his growing family and retired to Boca Raton, Florida.



He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 at 17 years old, with his parent's permission, where he trained around the country including a secret base in Boca Raton. He eventually served in Italy. After the war he attended NYU on the GI bill.



William Tabachnik entered the toy industry almost by accident in 1950. He was a prominent sales executive in the toy and electronics industry.



He started his own sales company in 1967. He became Chairmen of the Toy Industry Israel Bond Committee where he headed up fund raising.



Patriarch, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He leaves his 4 children and a total of 13 grand children and great grandchildren and is survived by his sister.



