Boca Raton, Florida – Elyria, Ohio-born William J. Collins, 95, died on Friday, December 13. Son of Paul and Leonora, and brother to Robert and Arthur, he began his world experience as a WWII army mechanic stationed in the South Pacific. He followed the army with a mechanical engineering degree at Case Western Reserve University scoring the highest grade in Ohio for an engineer in training. The Timken Roller Bearing Company recruited Bill, as he liked to be called, and sent him on his way to South America, to pioneer the region as Area Manager, a position he held for over 30 years. While stationed in Brazil, he met his wife to be, Maria, with whom he shared 68 wonderful years, 40 of which were in Peru and Venezuela. Bill experienced many adventures throughout his life, including typhoons in the South Pacific, an airplane crash in Peru, and the bombing of a hotel in Colombia, to name just a few. He was a member of the First Congregational Church, the Rotary Club, and a Freemason. He enjoyed tennis and an occasional game of golf, museums and antiques, food and travel. He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father and grandfather, and a true friend to those dear to him. William is survived by his wife Maria, his three children Elizabeth, Robert, and Valerie, and his grandchildren Andrea, Paulina, Michael, and Marielena. Missed he will be and forever loved as he rests peacefully with the Lord in Heaven.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019