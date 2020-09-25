1/1
William Jackson Meredith
1931 - 2020
South Florida lost one of its early 20th century pioneers. William (Bill) Jackson Meredith, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 89 after a courageous battle with cancer. He left behind a grieving family but a legacy of hard work and determination that will be remembered for years. Bill was born January 23, 1931 in Camilla, GA, son of Culpepper Davis and Ruby Shiver Meredith. In 1949, with only $.35 in his pocket, he hitchhiked from Jessup, GA to Fort Lauderdale, FL to live with his sister, Kathleen Peacock. Bill attended Fort Lauderdale High School, where he excelled at track and field and graduated in 1950. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Strandhagen, on September 9, 1950. Bill worked for Southern Bell and in 1954, while the workers were on strike, he started drilling wells. That's when he established Oasis Well Drilling in Fort Lauderdale. After the strike ended, he continued drilling wells during the day and then worked the night shift as a cable splicer for Southern Bell. By the 1960's Bill founded Windmill Sprinkler Company, Inc. on Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, as a pump, well and sprinkler installation business employing his wife, sister, uncles and nephews. Eventually he expanded his family business to carry hardware and plumbing supplies. While growing his business Bill took on grand projects that challenged him. Bill drilled the City of Ft. Lauderdale's 18" municipal water supply wells. Later Bill's work would include windmills that were installed along with wells as part of eco-beautification projects at highway interchanges. His working windmills and wells can still be seen in Weston and Deerfield Beach. In the 1980's, Bill opened a second Windmill Sprinkler & Hardware on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. In the 1990's Bill set his sights on a new venture, having property in southwest Florida, he moved to LaBelle and established Windmill Grove, planting and growing oranges and raising cattle. Finally, in 2008 Bill opened a third Windmill Sprinkler & Hardware on State Road 80 in LaBelle, FL. Windmill's stores are still run by Bill's sons. The stores have employed four generations of the Merediths and are proudly known to be old-fashioned hardware stores. Bill really enjoyed sports, especially baseball. Windmill Sprinkler sponsored a little league baseball team for over 25 years in Fort Lauderdale at Little Yankee Stadium. Bill was a trailblazer in South Florida, a gifted businessman who had a determined, intelligent mind and a sense of gallantry that made him a true gentleman. He never asked much from life, but was always there to give. Bill could capture your attention with his jokes and sense of humor and was always working on his next big idea. Dedicated to his family and friends, Bill was extremely generous, strong and a hardworking man, working everyday up until his last days. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Patricia Grace Meredith, children, William Meredith Jr., Dean Meredith, Theodore Meredith and Davis Pepper Meredith, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Due to Covid restrictions, a Funeral Service will be held for immediate family only on Saturday, September 26th at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home in LaBelle, FL.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Akin-Davis Funeral Home
560 East Hickpochee Ave
Labelle, FL 33935-5072
863-675-2125
